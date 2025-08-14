$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cheesecake Factory CAKE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.43%. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion.

Buying $100 In CAKE: If an investor had bought $100 of CAKE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $241.23 today based on a price of $63.35 for CAKE at the time of writing.

Cheesecake Factory's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

