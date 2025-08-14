JOHN REPLOGLE Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $250K In Crocs Stock

A significant insider buy by JOHN REPLOGLE, Director at Crocs CROX, was executed on August 13, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, REPLOGLE purchased 3,261 shares of Crocs, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $250,084.

At Thursday morning, Crocs shares are down by 1.56%, trading at $82.1.

All You Need to Know About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Crocs: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 61.67% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Crocs's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -8.82.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 22.66 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.16 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Crocs's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.74, Crocs presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

