Insider Selling: CHARLES CANNON JR Unloads $429K Of Standex International Stock

CHARLES CANNON JR, Director at Standex International SXI, executed a substantial insider sell on August 14, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: JR's decision to sell 2,779 shares of Standex International was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $429,827.

During Thursday's morning session, Standex International shares down by 0.79%, currently priced at $206.47.

Discovering Standex International: A Closer Look

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. The company has five reportable segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment, which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies, as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as other regions.

A Deep Dive into Standex International's Financials

Revenue Growth: Standex International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 41.12% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Standex International's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.23.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Standex International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.85 , Standex International's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.17 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Standex International's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 23.4, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

