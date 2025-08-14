John Roush At LeMaitre Vascular Executes Options Exercise, Realizing $434K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on August 13, Roush, Board Member at LeMaitre Vascular LMAT, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Roush, Board Member at LeMaitre Vascular, exercised stock options for 7,500 shares of LMAT. The transaction value amounted to $434,399.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows LeMaitre Vascular shares up by 0.06%, trading at $95.21. At this price, Roush's 7,500 shares are worth $434,399.

Get to Know LeMaitre Vascular Better

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches and vessel closure systems.It has a single operating segment engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and implants, as well as the processing and cryopreservation of human tissues for implantation in patients.

Financial Insights: LeMaitre Vascular

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LeMaitre Vascular showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 70.02% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): LeMaitre Vascular's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, LeMaitre Vascular faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 46.41 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.29 , LeMaitre Vascular's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): LeMaitre Vascular's EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.38 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of LeMaitre Vascular's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.