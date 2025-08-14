Insider Activity Update: Bridget Ross Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $144K At LeMaitre Vascular

A large exercise of company stock options by Bridget Ross, Board Member at LeMaitre Vascular LMAT was disclosed in a new SEC filing on August 13, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Ross, Board Member at LeMaitre Vascular in the Health Care sector, exercised stock options for 2,500 shares of LMAT stock. The exercise price of the options was $37.29 per share.

During Thursday's morning session, LeMaitre Vascular shares up by 0.06%, currently priced at $95.21. Considering the current price, Ross's 2,500 shares have a total value of $144,650.

Unveiling the Story Behind LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches and vessel closure systems.It has a single operating segment engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and implants, as well as the processing and cryopreservation of human tissues for implantation in patients.

LeMaitre Vascular: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LeMaitre Vascular's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 70.02% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, LeMaitre Vascular exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 46.41 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.29 , LeMaitre Vascular's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): LeMaitre Vascular's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 27.38, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.