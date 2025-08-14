Major Decision: Gregory R Dahlberg Exercises Options, Realizing $180K At Leidos Holdings

Gregory R Dahlberg, Director at Leidos Holdings LDOS, reported a large exercise of company stock options on August 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Dahlberg, Director at Leidos Holdings in the Industrials sector, exercised stock options for 2,948 shares of LDOS stock. The exercise price of the options was $119.5 per share.

Leidos Holdings shares are trading down 0.68% at $180.72 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $180.72, this makes Dahlberg's 2,948 shares worth $180,484.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Breaking Down Leidos Holdings's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Leidos Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 18.39% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 3.03.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Leidos Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 17.17 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.41 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.07, Leidos Holdings presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Leidos Holdings's Insider Trades.

