In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 58.58 52.82 30.24 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 112.81 20.89 26.16 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 110.43 5.02 10.17 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Texas Instruments Inc 35.34 10.71 10.63 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 15.11 6.21 4.04 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 214.55 21.41 36.57 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 22.39 2.74 4.16 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 64.57 3.37 12.07 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.48 6.07 4.86 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.55 12.13 16.39 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 37.90 1.32 2.02 -0.55% $0.8 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.99 2.23 1.07 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 49.42 2.67 3.44 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 417.69 30.50 50.24 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.80 2.32 4.58 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% United Microelectronics Corp 12.28 1.53 2.14 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.34 1.93 2.90 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 283.57 13 18.41 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Qorvo Inc 106.05 2.43 2.34 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Average 88.74 8.14 11.79 3.41% $4.18 $4.17 19.02%

When conducting a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become clear:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 58.58 significantly below the industry average by 0.66x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 52.82 which exceeds the industry average by 6.49x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.24 , which is 2.56x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.6% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion is 5.4x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 6.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 19.02%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong financial performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.