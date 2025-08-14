August 14, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CommVault Systems 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CommVault Systems CVLT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.86%. Currently, CommVault Systems has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In CVLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CVLT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,075.54 today based on a price of $191.44 for CVLT at the time of writing.

CommVault Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

CVLT Logo
CVLTCommVault Systems Inc
$189.22-1.16%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.16
Growth
52.34
Quality
56.59
Value
7.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
