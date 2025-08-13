August 13, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Booking Holdings Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.48%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion.

Buying $100 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $100 of BKNG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $417.11 today based on a price of $5449.85 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BKNG Logo
BKNGBooking Holdings Inc
$5430.05-0.58%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.23
Growth
35.66
Quality
N/A
Value
17.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved