August 13, 2025

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.03%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSIS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,030.71 today based on a price of $233.18 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
