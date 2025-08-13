Wolverine World Wide Director Makes $407K Stock Purchase

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that DeMonty Price, Director at Wolverine World Wide WWW, made a noteworthy insider purchase on August 12,.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Price increased their investment in Wolverine World Wide by purchasing 15,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $407,850.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Wolverine World Wide shares are trading at $28.31, showing a up of 2.24%.

Discovering Wolverine World Wide: A Closer Look

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Wolverine World Wide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.52% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 47.24% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Wolverine World Wide's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 26.62 , Wolverine World Wide's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.22 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.95 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Wolverine World Wide's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.