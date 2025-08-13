Board Member Of Owens-Corning Purchased $70K In Stock

A significant insider buy by David John Williams, Board Member at Owens-Corning OC, was executed on August 12, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Williams made a significant move by purchasing 487 shares of Owens-Corning as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $70,069.

As of Wednesday morning, Owens-Corning shares are up by 0.01%, currently priced at $149.54.

About Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Owens-Corning's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 31.23% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Owens-Corning's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 4.27.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Owens-Corning adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 18.3 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Owens-Corning's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.1 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Owens-Corning's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 9.34, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Owens-Corning's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.