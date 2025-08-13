Noteworthy Insider Activity: Edward Lonergan Invests $81K In Owens-Corning Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on August 12, involves Edward Lonergan, Director at Owens-Corning OC.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Lonergan purchased 565 shares of Owens-Corning, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $81,292.

Monitoring the market, Owens-Corning's shares up by 0.01% at $149.54 during Wednesday's morning.

Get to Know Owens-Corning Better

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Owens-Corning's Journey

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 31.23% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 4.27, Owens-Corning showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 18.3 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Owens-Corning's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.1 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Owens-Corning's EV/EBITDA ratio at 9.34 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Owens-Corning's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.