President Of Flowserve Makes $532K Sale

Disclosed on August 12, Kirk Wilson, President at Flowserve FLS, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Wilson's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Flowserve was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $532,200.

Flowserve shares are trading up 0.7% at $53.55 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. It has three business segments: FPD for custom engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services; and FCD for engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation values, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment and Eliminations and All Other.

A Deep Dive into Flowserve's Financials

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 34.22% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Flowserve's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.62.

Debt Management: Flowserve's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 24.06 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.51 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.35, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

