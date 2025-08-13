Leidos Holdings Sector President Trades $1.33M In Company Stock

Disclosed on August 12, Stephen Edward Hull, Sector President at Leidos Holdings LDOS, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Hull's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 7,526 shares of Leidos Holdings. The total transaction value is $1,327,477.

Leidos Holdings shares are trading up 0.02% at $178.05 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering Leidos Holdings: A Closer Look

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Leidos Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 18.39% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.03.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 16.79 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.38 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Leidos Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 11.86, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

