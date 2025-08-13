Major Exercise Alert: Bridget Ross Exercises Options Worth $142K At LeMaitre Vascular

Bridget Ross, Director at LeMaitre Vascular LMAT, reported a large exercise of company stock options on August 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Ross, Director at LeMaitre Vascular, exercising stock options for 2,500 shares of LMAT. The total transaction was valued at $142,725.

LeMaitre Vascular shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $94.38 during Wednesday's morning. This values Ross's 2,500 shares at $142,725.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes towards the proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches and vessel closure systems.It has a single operating segment engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and implants, as well as the processing and cryopreservation of human tissues for implantation in patients.

Key Indicators: LeMaitre Vascular's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LeMaitre Vascular showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 70.02% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): LeMaitre Vascular's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: LeMaitre Vascular's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.51. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 46.04 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.21 , LeMaitre Vascular's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 27.15 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

