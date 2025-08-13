Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.85 51.77 8.49 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.50 1.17 0.90 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.64 4.40 1.33 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Western Digital Corp 17.04 4.99 2.86 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 19.01 20.74 3.43 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 156.34 15.61 6.28 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Turtle Beach Corp 16.27 2.70 0.94 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 42.8 8.27 2.62 5.62% $0.29 $0.88 5.82%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.85 , which is 0.81x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 51.77 , which is 6.26x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.49 , which is 3.24x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.72% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 107.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 49.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.82%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth prospects.

