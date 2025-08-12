August 12, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Stock In The Last 5 Years

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion.

Buying $100 In BJ: If an investor had bought $100 of BJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $257.14 today based on a price of $108.37 for BJ at the time of writing.

BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
