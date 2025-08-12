Insider Decision: ULICE PAYNE JR Offloads $179K Worth Of WEC Energy Group Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 11, ULICE PAYNE JR, Director at WEC Energy Group WEC, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: JR's recent move involves selling 1,620 shares of WEC Energy Group. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $179,813.

At Tuesday morning, WEC Energy Group shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $109.67.

Unveiling the Story Behind WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Understanding the Numbers: WEC Energy Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: WEC Energy Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 41.94% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WEC Energy Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.77.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, WEC Energy Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 21.05 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for WEC Energy Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.76 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for WEC Energy Group's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.58, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of WEC Energy Group's Insider Trades.

