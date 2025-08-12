Kirk Wilson Executes Sell Order: Offloads $525K In Flowserve Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 11, Kirk Wilson, President at Flowserve FLS, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve. The total transaction value is $525,800.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Flowserve shares down by 0.0%, trading at $52.18.

Discovering Flowserve: A Closer Look

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. It has three business segments: FPD for custom engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services; and FCD for engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation values, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment and Eliminations and All Other.

Flowserve: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Flowserve's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 34.22% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Flowserve's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.62. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 23.61 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.49 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Flowserve's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 14.12, Flowserve could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.