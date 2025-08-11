$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.09%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $963.18 today based on a price of $232.68 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

