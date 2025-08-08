$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.18%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,644.73 today based on a price of $727.74 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

