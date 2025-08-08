August 8, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Equitable Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Equitable Holdings EQH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.0%. Currently, Equitable Holdings has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion.

Buying $100 In EQH: If an investor had bought $100 of EQH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.76 today based on a price of $51.98 for EQH at the time of writing.

Equitable Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

