Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Live Nation Entertainment Stock In The Last 15 Years

Live Nation Entertainment LYV has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.15%. Currently, Live Nation Entertainment has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In LYV: If an investor had bought $1000 of LYV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $18,164.89 today based on a price of $153.13 for LYV at the time of writing.

Live Nation Entertainment's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

