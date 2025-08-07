Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AeroVironment Stock In The Last 10 Years

AeroVironment AVAV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.85%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVAV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,770.79 today based on a price of $259.61 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

