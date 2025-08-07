Vice President At BorgWarner Sells $763K Of Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 6, Stefan Demmerle, Vice President at BorgWarner BWA, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Demmerle executed a sale of 20,000 shares of BorgWarner with a total value of $763,383.

As of Thursday morning, BorgWarner shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $38.05.

Discovering BorgWarner: A Closer Look

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2024, 23% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

BorgWarner: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BorgWarner's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.97% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.59% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): BorgWarner's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.04. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: BorgWarner's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 35.9 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.6 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.1, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

