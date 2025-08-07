In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.36 48.07 7.88 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.85 4.43 1.34 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.36 1.11 0.85 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 16.56 4.85 2.78 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 18.22 19.88 3.29 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 151.13 15.09 6.07 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 14.35 0.99 0.59 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.53 2.41 0.80 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.14 6.97 2.25 4.86% $0.25 $0.76 10.61%

Through an analysis of Apple, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.36 is lower than the industry average by 0.85x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 48.07 , which is 6.9x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.88 , which is 3.5x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 30.48% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 124.12x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is significantly below the industry average of 10.61%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability compared to industry peers. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.