Industry Comparison: Evaluating Microsoft Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.49 11.36 13.91 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 59.09 35.22 12.80 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 114.76 17.32 15.83 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 99.36 15.97 13.80 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 39.74 37.66 12.16 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.85 7.78 4.55 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 258.50 12.07 13.13 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.67 22.62 7.98 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.69 2.66 5.23 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.96 9.26 7.55 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Teradata Corp 19.33 11.86 1.27 5.39% $0.09 $0.25 -2.39% Progress Software Corp 34.15 4.23 2.27 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 100.12 1.95 3.21 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% A10 Networks Inc 27.13 6.62 5.05 5.27% $0.02 $0.05 15.45% Average 72.03 14.25 8.06 7.04% $0.72 $1.45 15.02%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 38.49 significantly below the industry average by 0.53x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.36 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.8x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.91 , which is 1.73x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.15% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 61.71x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 36.16x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.1%, which surpasses the industry average of 15.02%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio may indicate overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft outperforms its peers, showing strong financial health and growth potential in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.