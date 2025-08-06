At WEC Energy Group, Molly Mulroy Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $241K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 5, by Molly Mulroy, EVP & Chief Admin Officer at WEC Energy Group WEC, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Mulroy, EVP & Chief Admin Officer at WEC Energy Group, exercised stock options for 4,030 shares of WEC stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The exercise price of the options was $50.92 per share.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows WEC Energy Group shares up by 0.68%, trading at $110.75. This implies a total value of $241,074 for Mulroy's 4,030 shares.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Understanding the Numbers: WEC Energy Group's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, WEC Energy Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 41.94% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): WEC Energy Group's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.77.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 21.11 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.77 , WEC Energy Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): WEC Energy Group's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 13.6, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.