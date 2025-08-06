In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.70 9.83 11.08 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 20.75 6.49 6.45 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 88.88 15.61 21.33 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.52 0.79 1.61 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 14.29 5.61 7.25 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 182.11 1.99 972.85 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 39.20 2.01 2.73 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 85.08 7.74 3.67 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.07 0.70 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.44 2.94 1.62 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 41.62 2.98 1.29 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Yalla Group Ltd 11.62 1.91 4.75 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% FuboTV Inc 19.60 3.34 0.79 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Hello Group Inc 7.53 0.83 0.99 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.03 0.69 0.93 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Average 39.98 3.83 73.41 7.24% $3.58 $5.45 10.49%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.7 significantly below the industry average by 0.69x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.83 which exceeds the industry average by 2.57x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.08 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 2.41% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.02x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.49%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth prospects within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.