$100 Invested In Reliance 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.89%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion.

Buying $100 In RS: If an investor had bought $100 of RS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $275.48 today based on a price of $284.66 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

