In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple AAPL alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.86 45.84 7.51 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.65 5.45 1.70 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Western Digital Corp 17.35 5.08 2.91 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.25 1.10 0.85 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 18.21 19.86 3.28 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 148.03 14.78 5.94 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.67 0.94 0.56 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.35 2.39 0.79 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.22 7.09 2.29 4.66% $0.25 $0.76 9.8%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.86 , which is 0.81x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 45.84 which exceeds the industry average by 6.47x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.51 , surpassing the industry average by 3.28x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 30.68% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 124.12x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 9.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, but may be facing challenges in revenue expansion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.