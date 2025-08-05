Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.27 11.59 14.19 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 58.19 34.68 12.61 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 116.10 17.52 16.02 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 98.28 15.80 13.65 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 40.56 38.43 12.41 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.14 7.86 4.60 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 249.75 11.66 12.68 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 104.19 22.73 8.02 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.71 2.66 5.24 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 27.78 9.91 8.11 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Teradata Corp 14.44 12.32 1.17 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Progress Software Corp 34.85 4.31 2.32 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% N-able Inc 100 1.95 3.21 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 50.59 25.27 1.54 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 73.04 15.78 7.81 9.04% $0.72 $1.46 13.38%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 39.27 is 0.54x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.59 , which is 0.73x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 14.19 , surpassing the industry average by 1.82x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.85% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 61.71x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% exceeds the industry average of 13.38%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The high revenue growth further highlights Microsoft's potential for future expansion and market dominance within the industry.

