$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tyler Technologies TYL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.68%. Currently, Tyler Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion.

Buying $100 In TYL: If an investor had bought $100 of TYL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $425.47 today based on a price of $581.65 for TYL at the time of writing.

Tyler Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.