In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.71 45.62 7.48 35.34% $32.25 $44.87 -1.39% Super Micro Computer Inc 30.78 5.30 1.65 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Western Digital Corp 17.19 5.03 2.89 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 19.05 1.09 0.84 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% NetApp Inc 17.83 19.45 3.21 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 143.45 14.32 5.76 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.44 0.93 0.56 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.92 2.33 0.78 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 37.24 6.92 2.24 4.66% $0.25 $0.76 9.8%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

At 30.71 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.82x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.62 relative to the industry average by 6.59x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.48 , which is 3.34x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% that is 30.68% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -1.39% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 9.8%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

