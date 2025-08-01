Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cboe Global Markets 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.8%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion.

Buying $100 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBOE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $288.29 today based on a price of $248.88 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

