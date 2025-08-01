Executive Chairman Of Manhattan Associates Makes $8.30M Sale

It was reported on July 31, that Eddie Capel, Executive Chairman at Manhattan Associates MANH executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates. The total transaction value is $8,296,577.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Manhattan Associates shares are trading at $217.0, showing a down of 1.21%.

All You Need to Know About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 57.34% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Manhattan Associates exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.94.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 61.35 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.81 , Manhattan Associates's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.43, Manhattan Associates presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Manhattan Associates's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.