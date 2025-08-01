In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.06 9.96 11.22 9.65% $22.52 $34.74 12.29% Alphabet Inc 20.46 6.39 6.36 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 8.68 0.80 1.64 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 32.18 13.37 19.74 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 14.19 5.57 7.19 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 33.18 3.97 7.90 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 15.86 5.47 969.27 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 90.17 2.16 3.15 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 88.70 8.07 3.83 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.99 0.69 1.46 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.88 3.02 1.66 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.83 3.21 1.39 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% FuboTV Inc 19.90 3.40 0.80 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Hello Group Inc 7.75 0.86 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 17.78 0.72 0.97 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Average 29.82 4.12 73.31 6.76% $3.6 $5.55 9.39%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.06 significantly below the industry average by 0.94x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.96 which exceeds the industry average by 2.42x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 11.22 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 2.89% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 6.26x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.26x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.29%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.39%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

