Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cadence Design Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.17%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,767.05 today based on a price of $372.45 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Momentum
86.83
Growth
80.82
Quality
63.21
Value
6.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
