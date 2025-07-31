Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.63 11.11 13.60 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 57.74 34.42 12.51 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 122.95 18.56 16.96 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 105.19 16.88 14.61 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.86 39.66 12.81 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.97 8.10 4.73 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 277.73 12.97 14.10 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 108.03 23.61 8.31 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 2.52% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.69 2.83 5.59 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.72 9.89 8.09 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 37.78 4.68 2.51 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 15.35 13.10 1.24 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.88 1.99 3.27 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 52.85 26.40 1.61 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 77.44 16.39 8.18 9.18% $0.72 $1.46 11.01%

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

At 37.63 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.49x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.11 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.68x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.6 , which is 1.66x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 0.91% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 56.54x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.01%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue more highly. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's low ROE may be a concern, despite its high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth rate reflects positively on Microsoft's future prospects within the industry.

