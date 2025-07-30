July 30, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CBRE Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.46%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion.

Buying $100 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $379.23 today based on a price of $160.48 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

