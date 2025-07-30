July 30, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Houlihan Lokey 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.07%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,639.73 today based on a price of $193.00 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
75.80
Growth
96.00
Quality
90.77
Value
20.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
