$100 Invested In Deere 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.58%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion.

Buying $100 In DE: If an investor had bought $100 of DE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $547.69 today based on a price of $511.65 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 10 Years

