Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Quanta Services Stock In The Last 20 Years

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.92%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion.

Buying $100 In PWR: If an investor had bought $100 of PWR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,009.66 today based on a price of $410.99 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PWR Logo
PWRQuanta Services Inc
$410.99-0.24%

Overview
