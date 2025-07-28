Market Analysis: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 37.69 8.03 3.83 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.03 2.03 2.08 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.66 3.65 3.12 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.12 23.94 5.35 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 216.07 12.56 1.78 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.05 1.46 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 19.57 7.58 3.87 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.23 1.47 0.57 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 41.15 4.74 3.53 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 13.82 4.20 1.22 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.42 3.95 2.41 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.61 0.80 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 71.93 3.78 1.08 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 11.73 0.38 0.09 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 188 11.37 0.47 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 49.24 5.85 1.86 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

Through an analysis of Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.69 significantly below the industry average by 0.77x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.03 , which is 1.37x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.83 , surpassing the industry average by 2.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 5.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.72%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential. In summary, Amazon.com appears to be undervalued based on its PE ratio, while its strong operational metrics indicate a robust position within the industry.

