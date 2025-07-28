Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning T-Mobile US Stock In The Last 10 Years

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.33%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $271.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,812.85 today based on a price of $241.18 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.