If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Magnite MGNI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.31%. Currently, Magnite has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In MGNI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MGNI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,890.82 today based on a price of $23.52 for MGNI at the time of writing.

Magnite's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

