Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fastenal Stock In The Last 10 Years

Fastenal FAST has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.67%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion.

Buying $100 In FAST: If an investor had bought $100 of FAST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $463.37 today based on a price of $47.75 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

