Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Amazon.com Stock In The Last 15 Years

Amazon.com AMZN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.57%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion.

Buying $100 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $100 of AMZN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,926.37 today based on a price of $231.44 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

