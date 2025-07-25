Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning BlackRock Stock In The Last 10 Years

BlackRock BLK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.75%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLK: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,310.96 today based on a price of $1118.37 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.